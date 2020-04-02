AnMed Health needs 8,000 cloth masks; one eight-year-old is stepping up to help

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–AnMed Health leaders are counting on you to help collect 8,000 masks for their community mask challenge.

It’s an immediate need for their front-line staff. The mask challenge started on Monday, and leaders said they’ve seen donors from all over Anderson County, including the little ones.

On a typical day, you might find eight-year-old Aline Marchant playing with her favorite toys in her playroom. However, recently Aline has been putting her hands to work.



“I’ve been sewing mask for the hospital,” said Aline Marchant, seamstress.

Since AnMed Health started a community mask challenge, Aline has been following their approved special guidelines to ensure they reach their goal.

“I decided to do that because I want to help the community, and I want to help people so they won’t get sick,” Aline said.

AnMed Health leaders said their mask committee did research to make sure the cloth material masks are in line with CDC guidelines.

AnMed Health wants to supply two cloth mask for all of their employees. Leaders said the cloth mask are mainly for non-patient facing employees, patients, and visitors.



“It gives them a barrier that they can put over a medical grade mask and give them additional sense of comfort while they’re caring for those during this crisis,” said Tim Self, the Executive Director for AnMed Health Foundation.

With a little guidance from her mom, Aline has completely finished one mask thus far. She has 13 more in the works, but they are waiting on straps.



“It’s really neat to see her do something that you don’t see a lot of kids her age doing or even adults,” said Marie Marchant, Aline’s mom.

In every stitch and thread of needle, AnMed Health leaders said people like Aline is helping meet a nation wide shortage.



“It’s warming to see that she wants to help other people,” Marie said.

As AnMed Health still needs help, there’s a four foot doll-loving hero who has already made a difference.

“We don’t want other people to die,” Aline said. “If I can do it, you can do it,” she added.

AnMed Health leaders said, you can drop off the masks at the screening tent outside the medical center’s emergency room area. They tell 7-News, drop-of times are everyday from 5:30 a.m. to midnight. They’re only asking you to wash the fabric in hot water prior to creating the mask.

Click here to see the requirements and instructions for the mask challenge.