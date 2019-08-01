AnMed Health; only facility in South Carolina using unique method to treat irregular heartbeats

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – AnMed Health’s cardiology department are the first in South Carolina to use Metronic’s CardioInsight Mapping Vest on patients with an arrhythmia, commonly known as an irregular heartbeat.

The hospital’s Arrhythmia Specialist use Cardioinsight to see and treat electricity inside the heart which causes an irregular heartbeat.

Cardiac Electrophysiologist, Dr. Rick Henderson, said this new technology is less invasive for patients since the necessary data is taken from the body’s surface.

“What we’re trying to do is control the heart rhythm, improve those quality of life issues. But, at the same time reduce the risk of–or at least control the risk, of stroke in individuals,” Dr. Henderson said.

He added one one of the largest and preventable symptoms with an arrhythmia are strokes. Additional symptoms include shortness of breath, dizziness, sweating and fainting.

Those who’ve experienced symptoms such as those, should immediately speak with a doctor to learn if they have an arrhythmia.

Dr. Henderson noted several types of arrhythmia, such as, Atrial Fibrillation, Ventricular Tachycardia and Premature Ventricular Contraction can be mapped using CardioInsight.

“[Arrhythmia] impacts our quality of life from exercise capacity, work performance. But most importantly, carries a higher risk of stroke,” Dr. Henderson explained.

AnMed Health’s cardiology department’s use of the 252-electrode vest, has helped them pinpoint locations of electrical malfunctions in their patient’s heart. This allows for potentially quicker and more accurate treatment application.

A recent study found that 1 in 4 adult Americans, 40 and older, are at a higher risk of developing an irregular heartbeat.

Dr. Henderson noted obese patients, those with coronary heart disease, or are under constant stress are at higher risk of an irregular heartbeat.

For more information about AnMed Health’s heart rhythm services, click here; additional information on the CardioInsight Mapping Vest, click here.