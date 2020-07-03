AnMed Health reinstates no inpatient visitor policy due to increase in COVID-19 cases

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – AnMed Health officials said the health system is reinstating no visitation for any inpatient areas, except for end-of-life and special circumstances, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to the news release, visitation will be limited to only one support person for end-of-life, labor and delivery, pediatrics, outpatient facilities, surgery and emergency department starting Monday, July 6.

The health system said there will also be no visitation under any circumstance for COVID-19 positive patients or patients under investigation for the coronavirus.

According to the release, face coverings must be worn at all times by patients and their support person, and they will be screened upon arrival. The support person must be at least 16 years old.

The reinstated restrictions apply to the following facilities:

AnMed Health Medical Center

AnMed Health Women’s and Children’s Hospital

AnMed Health Oglesby Center

AnMed Health Cannon

AnMed Health clinics, practices, labs, procedure areas and radiology areas

AnMed officials ask that anyone who believes they could have COVID-19 symptoms to call their provider before showing up at the office or emergency room.

“We remain vigilant about the potential spread of COVID-19,” according to the release. “In addition to reinstating visitation restrictions, we continue to require everyone at our campuses and outpatient facilities to wear face-coverings and be screened upon arrival. We are also frequently cleaning and disinfecting all parts of our facilities, offering e-visits and other virtual care options whenever possible.”