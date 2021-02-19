AnMed Health to extend patient visitation hours

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – AnMed Health will extend visitation hours.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 22, AnMed Health will extend visiting hours for patients admitted to the hospital from 2 – 6:30 p.m. daily to 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. daily.

Extending the visiting period allows greater flexibility and access for patients and families while ensuring that hospital staff can continue to provide a safe and socially distanced environment, AnMed officials said on Facebook.

Hospital patients may have one support person with them at a time. The support person may switch out with someone else during the visiting period, but only a total of two different people may visit the patient each day.

One support person may also accompany patients for emergency room visits, physician office visits, outpatient surgery and procedures, pediatrics, and labor and delivery.

All visitors must be at least 18 years old and must wear a face mask at all times.