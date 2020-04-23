Live Now
Watch 7News at 4PM

AnMed Health to require patients to wear face coverings for appointments, procedures starting next week

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
health doctor stethoscope charter medical doctor generic_407357

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – AnMed Health officials said starting next week they will require all patients arriving for appointments or procedures to wear a face covering.

According to the news release, the policy applies to patients arriving at all hospital campuses, emergency rooms, outpatient facilities and physician practices.

AnMed Health officials said those who do not have a mask can use an alternative, such as a bandana, scarf or sports buff.

“For the safety of patients and staff, AnMed Health’s visitor restrictions remain unchanged and in place at all AnMed Health locations,” according to the release. “As businesses in our community begin to reopen, AnMed Health encourages residents to continue to wearing face coverings whenever in public and to continue practicing social distancing and good hand hygiene.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories