AnMed Health to require patients to wear face coverings for appointments, procedures starting next week

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – AnMed Health officials said starting next week they will require all patients arriving for appointments or procedures to wear a face covering.

According to the news release, the policy applies to patients arriving at all hospital campuses, emergency rooms, outpatient facilities and physician practices.

AnMed Health officials said those who do not have a mask can use an alternative, such as a bandana, scarf or sports buff.

“For the safety of patients and staff, AnMed Health’s visitor restrictions remain unchanged and in place at all AnMed Health locations,” according to the release. “As businesses in our community begin to reopen, AnMed Health encourages residents to continue to wearing face coverings whenever in public and to continue practicing social distancing and good hand hygiene.”