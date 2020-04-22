AnMed Health using plasma from COVID-19 survivors to treat patients battling virus

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – AnMed Health officials said Wednesday they are using plasma from COVID-19 survivors — part of the Mayo Clinic led national Convalescent Expanded Access Program — to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients.

According to the news release, the donated plasma has antibodies that may help patients fight the virus, and said so far three AnMed Health patients have been treated with convalescent plasma.

“We have already started treating patients with convalescent plasma, but it is too early to

determine the effects. We are using plasma as well as other treatments like antiviral medication

while we partner with major academic centers to stay on the cutting edge of treating this disease.

We constantly re-evaluate our treatment strategies to determine what is best for our patients, and

convalescent plasma has been an integral part of the treatment algorithm we are bringing to our

community,” Dr. Michael Seemuller, AnMed Health Physician Network Services chair of

quality and safety committee and medical director at AnMed Health Wren Family Medicine, said.

According to Dr. Syed Malik, of AnMed Health Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, individuals must have had a previous diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test and must meet donor criteria.

“Further, individuals must have complete resolution of symptoms for at least 28 days before they donate, or alternatively have no symptoms for at least 14 days prior to donation and have a negative lab test for active COVID-19 disease,” Malik said.

According to the release, people who have had the virus can make an appointment with The Blood Connection to donate their plasma by calling 864-751-1168.