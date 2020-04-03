AnMed Health wants you to stay at home if it’s not urgent

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–If you have a non-emergency situation, AnMed Health leaders said their emergency room is not for you. Instead, leaders said their emergency room is solely for critically ill patients.

Doctors at AnMed Health in Anderson said, people are still going to the emergency room wanting to be tested, believing they have COVID-19 symptoms. Health officials don’t want you to do that, since they’re working to treat the most severe patients quickly.

“I don’t want to put her at risk or putting myself at risk for possibly getting the virus that’s currently spreading around everywhere,” said Sheila Goad, resident.

Goad’s biggest fear for her family, is one of the many reasons why AnMed Health is telling people to stay at home.

“That reduces the spread of virus, and gives us a chance to treat the virus appropriately,” said Dr. Michael Seemuller, Family Practice Physician with AnMed Health.

Dr. Seemuller said some people haven’t been following this rule.



“We do have people showing up asking to be tested who have a mild illness or may not be sick at all. But they think the emergency room is the place for them to be tested, and it’s not,” Dr. Seemuller said.

He tells 7-News the emergency room is only for testing and treating the most high risk patients only. Health officials said you must qualify for testing first.

“If you are so short of breathe that you can’t walk across the room, if you’re coughing so poorly you can’t catch your breathe, or you feel like you’re going to pass out…those are emergency situations, an are appropriate for the emergency room,” Dr. Seemuller said.

AnMed Health leaders said if you have a mild illness, you should call your doctor first, instead of showing up at their office or the hospital. They also have an online E-Visit system, where you can be screened.

“The mathematical models all suggest that by the end of April, we’ll have a peak in a number of our COVID-19 cases,” Dr. Seemuller said.

That’s why they’re watching who they allow to come into their doors.

“We appreciate the community’s help in staying at home. That’s the only thing we have to fight this illness right now,” Dr. Seemuller said.

“It’s a real pandemic and I think people have to take that seriously,” Goad added.

AnMed Health leaders said it’s important to remember the tent outside the emergency room, is not for testing. The tent is only a screening location for anyone entering the hospital. They do have a testing drive-in site at the North Campus, but you can only go there if you have a doctor’s order and a scheduled appointment.

AnMed Health staff also said you can call your primary care provider for symptoms. If you do not have one, you can still use their E-Visit system to determine the best option of care.

