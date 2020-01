ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – AnMed Health Women’s and Children’s Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2020 at 2:27 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

The baby girl was born to Alisha and Christopher Campbell of Honea Path, S.C.

Baby Campbell was born on New Year’s Day. (Anmed Health)

Baby Campbell was born on New Year’s Day. (Anmed Health)

A name for the baby has not been selected yet, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Baby Campbell weighed 8-pounds, 13.6-ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

She has a two year old brother. Both she and mom are doing well.