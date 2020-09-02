AnMed Health Williamston Family Medicine receives $60K grant to help increase colorectal cancer screening rates

WILLIAMSTON, SC (WSPA) – AnMed Health Williamston Family Medicine in Williamston received a grant to help increase their colorectal cancer screening rates.

According to a news release, the $60,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control will be spread out over five years.

AnMed Health offers various screening tests, which includes fecal immunochemical tests (FIT), FIT-DNA and colonoscopy.

According to the release, the tests are reportedly underutilized by patients.

AnMed Health Williamston Family Medicine said they plan to work with the University of South Carolina’s Colorectal Cancer Prevention Network to look for ways to improve screening in the area.

“Improving colorectal cancer screening has been a top priority of the physicians at AnMed Health

Williamston Family Medicine,” Dr. Matthew Roehrs, AnMed Health Williamston Family

Medicine provider, said.

According to the release, colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers in the U.S. and the cost of treating it is about $17 billion.

Screenings are offered to people between the ages of 50 and 75 years old.

AnMed Health officials said in some regions of South Carolina, as many as 90 percent of people who should be screened are not mostly due to cost, availability and the lack of awareness.