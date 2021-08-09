AnMed, Prisma Health update visitation policies

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Some hospitals in the Upstate have released updated visitation policies.

AnMed Health

AnMed Health in Anderson will require all AnMed Health team members, including employees, volunteers, students, and on-site vendors and medical staff members to either receive the COVID-19 vaccine or take alternative steps to reduce the risk of infection.

AnMed Health will grant a vaccine exemption to those who have a medical contraindication, a

personal religious belief that prevents them from receiving the vaccine, or natural immunity

through a previous COVID-19 infection, according to a press release.

Unvaccinated individuals will be required to wear a mask at all times, complete education modules, and participate in routine COVID-19 testing. All team members must either receive the vaccine or request an exemption by Sept. 30.

Prisma Health

Prisma Health will limit visitation at all hospital and clinical facilities starting Monday, Aug. 9, due to the increasing rate of COVID-19 infections.



Adult inpatients, outpatients and ambulatory pediatric patients will be limited to one visitor. These restrictions also will continue: