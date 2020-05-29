AnMed to begin allowing 1 visitor with patient in the emergency department starting Monday

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – AnMed Health officials announced Friday that one visitor or support person will be allowed in the AnMed Health Emergency Department with a patient starting Monday, June 1.

According to the release, the health system has also started allowing one support person for doctor office visits and outpatient procedures.

“For the safety of patients and staff, AnMed Health’s visitor restrictions remain unchanged and in place at all AnMed Health inpatient locations,” according to the release. “Everyone entering the building — patients, support persons and staff — must wear a mask or face-covering. Those who do not have a mask may use an alternative such as a bandana, scarf or other cloth face-covering.”

