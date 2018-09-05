Anne Graham Lotz announces breast cancer diagnosis

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Reverend Anne Graham Lotz, daughter of American religious leader Billy Graham, speaks at the Millennium World Peace Summit of Religious and Spiritual Leaders at United Nations headquarters Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2000. (AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Reverend Anne Graham Lotz, daughter of American religious leader Billy Graham, speaks at the Millennium World Peace Summit of Religious and Spiritual Leaders at United Nations headquarters Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2000. (AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin)

(WSPA) - Anne Graham Lotz, the second daughter of the late Rev. Billy Graham, announced she has breast cancer.

Lotz revealed her diagnosis on her Angel Ministries web page.

In the post, Lotz said she was diagnosed on Aug. 17, and is asking for prayers.