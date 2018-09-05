Anne Graham Lotz announces breast cancer diagnosis
(WSPA) - Anne Graham Lotz, the second daughter of the late Rev. Billy Graham, announced she has breast cancer.
Lotz revealed her diagnosis on her Angel Ministries web page.
In the post, Lotz said she was diagnosed on Aug. 17, and is asking for prayers.
"Each day since the diagnosis God has given me promises and encouragement from His Word. God has been…and is…my refuge and strength, an ever-present help in this trouble. Therefore, I will not fear… BUT He also has made it very clear that my healing will be in answer to not just my prayer, but the prayers of others for me."