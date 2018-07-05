Annual Red, White and Boom held in downtown Spartanburg

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Fourth of July festivities were in full swing on Wednesday, as the annual Red, White and Boom celebration kicked off in Barnet Park.

“It’s a great celebration of the Fourth of July,” said Donald Levasseur who was there with his wife and children. 

The Independence Day event started at 6 p.m., as food vendors, kids activities and musical entertainment kept the crowds entertained.

“It’s a huge tradition here in Spartanburg,” said Spartanburg Special Events Manager Mandy Merck.

The fireworks show started about 9:32 p.m. and lasted more than 20 minutes. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store