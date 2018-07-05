Annual Red, White and Boom held in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Fourth of July festivities were in full swing on Wednesday, as the annual Red, White and Boom celebration kicked off in Barnet Park.

“It’s a great celebration of the Fourth of July,” said Donald Levasseur who was there with his wife and children.

The Independence Day event started at 6 p.m., as food vendors, kids activities and musical entertainment kept the crowds entertained.

“It’s a huge tradition here in Spartanburg,” said Spartanburg Special Events Manager Mandy Merck.

The fireworks show started about 9:32 p.m. and lasted more than 20 minutes.