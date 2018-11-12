Upstate Salute celebrates & honors veterans Video

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - The community honored veterans and their families during Upstate Salute.

Organizers of the third annual event went all out to celebrate our nation's heroes. Patriotic music, special forces Veterans waving American flags and war birds flew over Fluor Field on Sunday.

"Tonight is not about me," said U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham. "Tonight is about us. That flag represents us."

To kick off the event, helicopters took off from the field before organizers unveiled the largest American flag every flown in combat, brought to Greenville from Afghanistan.

High school ROTC groups performed and an Upstate choral group sang the National Anthem.

"Being a Veteran myself, it helps me pay respect to the ones before me," said Russell Brown of Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association.

"It's an opportunity to honor and say thank you to those who served," said Maureen Adkins, of Purple Hearts Home Upstate. "I have military Veterans in my family, so it's an opportunity to say thank you to them."

The event is also a chance for veterans, soldiers and their families to learn about local organizations and resources available to them.

One group at the event was Service Dogs for Veterans. They offer canines and training to veterans suffering from PTSD. The program is run by former service members who understand the needs of veterans.

"I'm a veteran myself and I came back from overseas deployment in the Vietnam era, and went on to school. I know how rough a period that was for veterans and so I'm very sensitive to the men and women who come back today, so we are here to help them," said Bill Brightman of of Service Dogs for Veterans.

Some at the event say it's just a small token of the great respect and appreciation they have for service men and women.

"Veterans have served, they've sacrificed and their bravery is recognized today," Adkins told 7News.

The crowds were also treated to a performance by the Charlie Daniels band.