Anonymous donors pay for GTC nursing graduates to take NCLEX exam

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – All 35 nursing graduates at Greenville Technical College had their $200 NCLEX exam registration fee paid Thursday morning thanks to two anonymous donors.

The unidentified donors approached Greenville Tech Foundation looking for ways to support graduating nurses and help the next front line healthcare workers get certified during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations came in the form of gift certificates that nursing graduates picked up in the parking lot of the Nursing building Thursday morning, as their instructors held up signs and cheered for them. The donations equaled $7,000 in total.

Graduates of Greenville Technical College’s associate degree nursing program can practice as registered nurses once they have passed the licensure exam.