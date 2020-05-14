Live Now
Carolina’s Family at 4PM

Anonymous donors pay for GTC nursing graduates to take NCLEX exam

News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy Greenville Technical College

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – All 35 nursing graduates at Greenville Technical College had their $200 NCLEX exam registration fee paid Thursday morning thanks to two anonymous donors.

The unidentified donors approached Greenville Tech Foundation looking for ways to support graduating nurses and help the next front line healthcare workers get certified during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations came in the form of gift certificates that nursing graduates picked up in the parking lot of the Nursing building Thursday morning, as their instructors held up signs and cheered for them. The donations equaled $7,000 in total.

Graduates of Greenville Technical College’s associate degree nursing program can practice as registered nurses once they have passed the licensure exam.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories