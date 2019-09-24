Another firefighter has died due to cancer related to the job

ASHEVILLE, N.C – (WSPA) The North Carolina Industrial Commission has ruled another death in the line of duty.

This is now the 3rd firefighter who has died of Cancer related to the job and the 2nd in our area.

Two of the firefighters that died from Cancer worked for the Asheville Fire Department.

In just a few short years that fire department says they’ve realized this is a health crisis.

“Basically this acknowledges that this is an occupational type cancer and it brings awareness to everybody that this is a real thing that firefighters are dealing with on a day to day basis,” Kelley Klope said.

Klope works for Asheville Fire Department.

Rushing to a fire is business as usual for Asheville firefighters, but after two of their own have died of cancer in the past few years AFD realizes there is more danger to this job than ever before.

“Instead of just having to be aware of the risks of fire and other dangers when they respond to emergencies they now have to take into consideration they have to be in preventative care for cancer,” Klope said.

Klope says the department is doing what they can to keep firefighters safe and healthy.

“We have a lot of things in place already which are things like climavents which sucks up the exhaust as the truck goes in and out so the firefighters are not breathing it in,” Klope said.

Not only are measures being taken with the equipment, but also with the uniform.

“We have issued two sets of turnout gear so a firefighter does not have to operate in dirty gear,” Klope said.

The death of Karen Shuart, Assistant Fire Marshal, is the latest death in the line of duty.

She died in January of this year after serving 25 years with the department.

Klope says Shuart did not die in vain.

