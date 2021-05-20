Another Upstate school district files lawsuit against e-cigarette companies

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenwood district 52 has joined a lawsuit against JUUL and other vaping companies, for marketing to kids and teens.

Greenwood District 52’s school board announced they were going to proceed with the lawsuit in a meeting on Tuesday.

It’s a matter of health and safety.

Superintendent for District 52, Rex Ward says, “One little JUUL container is like smoking 21 cigarettes. “If they’re younger than 16, we have to get law enforcement involved.”

Adding, “A healthy mind is a smart mind, so if you’re smoking and you’re doing damage to your brain, it impacts the learning.”

It’s not just District 52, but several other school districts across the state have also filed a lawsuit.

All of them alleging the same thing, that the companies knowingly targeted minors, leading to vaping addictions.

General Council attorney Alex Sherard said, “They’re going after our students and they’re inserting, through the stream of commerce, their marketing like you said flavored JUULs, they’re making JUULing fun and exciting and attractive to students who don’t necessarily have the wherewithal to make these long-term decision about health consequences.”

If the district wins this case, Sherard says the first thing they’ll do with the money, “Education. That’s on the forefront of Greenwood 52’s mind.”

However, they also have other options.

“Other sort of monitoring devices that can be installed throughout the school that can sense and pick up, I don’t mean surveillance or anything like that but similar to a smoke detector if you will that can sense what’s expelled from the JUUL product,” Sherard said.

The superintendent says if they were to lose the lawsuit it still won’t stop them from continuing to make District 52 a healthier and safer environment for their students.

Sherard confirms taxpayers are not paying for the lawsuit.

Some of those other school districts filing against JUUL and other companies include Greenville County Schools, Anderson One, and Charleston County Schools