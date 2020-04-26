Apartment shooting under investigation after death of 26-year-old woman in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after the shooting death of a woman in Spartanburg.

The coroner says a woman was transported to a hospital from the Reserve at Hillcrest Apartments on East Main Street in Spartanburg on April 13 for a gunshot wound to the head.

She has been identified as 26-year-old Jade Williams, of Gaffney.

The coroner said she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on April 24 at 9:16 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation by Spartanburg Police. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.