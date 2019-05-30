Apartments planned at former Bon Haven site Video

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) -- Plans to build a new apartment complex near downtown Spartanburg are moving forward.

Spartanburg City Council approved a development agreement for a 150-unit complex where the Cleveland Home once stood near N. Church Street.

The historic property, also known as Bon Haven, was demolished in September 2017.

An Alabama-based developer shared plans with Spartanburg City Council on Tuesday night.

Council members approved the development agreement in a 6 to 1 vote.

The developer, Arlington Properties Inc., says apartments would range from $950 to $1,400 per month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bon Haven pictured in demolition ( WSPA ).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bon Haven pictured in demolition ( WSPA ).



