APD asking for public’s help identifying suspect in attempted kidnappings

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in two attempted kidnappings on January 20.

According to police, a male suspect forced a woman into his SUV and attempted to assault her on around 11 a.m. on Ralph Street. The suspect allegedly pulled out a large knife and threatened her but the victim was able to escape without physical injuries.

Roughly 15 minutes later, police received a call regarding a sexual assault on Emma Road near the French Broad River. The victim in the case told police she too was forced into an SUV by a male suspect. While inside the SUV the suspect assaulted the victim but she was later able to escape, police said.

Police believe the incidents are related and committed by the same suspect. The suspect is described as a white male, in his 40s or 50s, with a gray, thin beard, dark brown/graying hair and roughly 5’8″ tall with barbed wire tattoos on both wrists. Both victims described the SUV as being gold or gray.

Police believe the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.