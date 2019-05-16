App to help foster families unveiled by Upstate tech start-up, United Way Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. United Way of the Piedmont hosts event to unveil SharpenFAMILY at Denny's Headquarters in downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina (WSPA photo) [ + - ] Video

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - Upstate technology start-up Sharpen unveiled a web app created in partnership with the United Way of the Piedmont to provide helpful information for foster families.

The web app, SharpenFamily, officers resources and tools to help foster families including details on foster system processes and legal terminology.

The app also provides social media features such as group forums and private messages.

“Through our extensive dealings with local families, including those in involved with foster care, we discovered that many feel overwhelmed, lost and lonely when it comes to understanding the system and nurturing mental wellness in the children they’re caring for,” said Sharpen founder and CEO Robyn Hussa Farrell. “The customized features of SharpenFAMILY meet the user wherever they are in their journey, providing personalized research-driven content created to build resiliency, hope and healing.”

The app was unveiled at a ceremony in downtown Spartanburg, Wednesday evening.

To access the web app: click here.