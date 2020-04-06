Apple designing, shipping 1M face shields per week for medical workers

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Apple is designing and shipping one million face shields every week for medical workers.

“We’ve launched a company-wide effort, bringing together product designers, engineering, operations and packaging teams and our suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for health workers,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

The technology giant is pulling together its resources

The company has already sourced over 20 million masks through its global supply chain.

It delivered the first shipment to a hospital last week

Apple is sourcing materials in the U.S. and China.

The company is working with governments around the world to distribute the supply to where it’s needed most.