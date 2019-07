SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– Wednesday is World Emoji Day, and Apple is celebrating with a look at some of the new emojis they are working on.

The tech giant will release 59 new emojis this fall.

They include a slew of new food, animal, and smiley face options.

Apple is also looking to add more diversity. The company plans to release disability themed emojis and to add more skin tone and gender options for their hand holding emojis.