Apple recalls batteries in some older 15-inch MacBook Pros

(CNN) – If you own an Apple laptop computer – take a listen.

There’s a voluntary recall of some of the company’s 15-inch “MacBook Pro” models.

At issue is the battery inside the laptops that apple says could overheat and become a safety risk.

The recall is aimed at “MacBook Pro” models, sold mainly between September 20-15 and February of 20-17.

Other “MacBook Pro” models outside that range, or any other mac laptops – are not affected.

Apple has a dedicated website for customers to check if their computer is eligible for a free battery.

Last month, musician White-Panda tweeted a video that showed his “MacBook Pro” after it exploded into flames.

According to Apple’s website, customers can get their affected MacBook Pro battery replaced for free.

