Apple recalls defective iPhone 8, offers free repair

(WCMH) - Own an iPhone 8? You may want to check if it is part of a new recall.

Apple says some of the iPhone 8 devices sold in the United States have a defective logic board. The board hosts the phone's microprocessor, memory and the wireless chip.

Users with affected iPhone 8 products may be experiencing unexpected restarts or a frozen screen. In some cases, the phone won't even turn on.

Units affected were sold between September 2017 and March 2018. Check to see if yours is one of them.

Apple will repair eligible devices free of charge, but there is one catch. If you have a broken screen, a crack in the back or some other defect, you have to get it fixed first out of your own pocket before Apple will replace the defective logic board.

