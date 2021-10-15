Applications open for Anderson Co. COVID-19 related mortgage assistance program

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Applications are open for the Anderson County COVID-19 related mortgage assistance program.
On Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., officials will be at the Municipal Business Center on S. Main Street to help individuals with the process. For people who want to make an appointment, call (864) 231-2223 before 3 pm. Tuesday, Oct. 19.
According to Anderson Co. officials, there will be on-site technical assistance for people with special needs or people who need translation services. If you need assistance, please make a request when making an appointment.
Anderson Co. officials said the requirements for assistance through the program are:
- Must be the owner and occupant of propery located within Anderson’s city limits
- Household income must be below 80% of the area median income and meet other criteria to qualify for assisance. Please see website for income chart by clicking here.
- The program will provide up to six months of delinquent mortgage payments not to exceed $5,000 in total assistance
- Payments will be made directly to the mortgage comany. it is anticipated that assistance will be provided to approximately 40 qualified households
- Provide aoorioriates dicumentation as listed below
Applicants attending must provide the following at the time of the appointment:
- A S.C. resident photo identification or driver’s license
- A mortgage statement
- Proof of mortgage delinquency
- A W-9 form from their lender
- Proof of income in the form of one of the following:
- Pay stub
- Social security statment or proof of last deposit
- Pension statement
- Unemployment check stub or proof of unemployment deposit
- Worker’s compensition check stub
- Veterans benefits statement
- TANF statments
- Proof of alimony
- Child support
- Proof of reduction in income in 2019 and 2020 taxes or W2’s form 1099
- Increase in expenses due to COVID-19 (recipts, bills, etc.)