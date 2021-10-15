Applications open for Anderson Co. COVID-19 related mortgage assistance program

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Applications are open for the Anderson County COVID-19 related mortgage assistance program.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., officials will be at the Municipal Business Center on S. Main Street to help individuals with the process. For people who want to make an appointment, call (864) 231-2223 before 3 pm. Tuesday, Oct. 19.

According to Anderson Co. officials, there will be on-site technical assistance for people with special needs or people who need translation services. If you need assistance, please make a request when making an appointment.

Anderson Co. officials said the requirements for assistance through the program are:

Must be the owner and occupant of propery located within Anderson’s city limits

Household income must be below 80% of the area median income and meet other criteria to qualify for assisance. Please see website for income chart by clicking here.

The program will provide up to six months of delinquent mortgage payments not to exceed $5,000 in total assistance

Payments will be made directly to the mortgage comany. it is anticipated that assistance will be provided to approximately 40 qualified households

Provide aoorioriates dicumentation as listed below

Applicants attending must provide the following at the time of the appointment: