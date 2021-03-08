Applications open for rent & utility assistance in Spartanburg Co. for residents impacted by COVID-19

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A huge help for Spartanburg County renters is finally here. Millions in federal dollars is now available to those hit hard by the pandemic. All those funds are dedicated for rent and utilities.

A flicker of hope starting to burn brighter in the fight against COVID-19. But the impact of the pandemic is not going anywhere yet.

“We certainly still see a steady stream of people reaching out and seeking assistance due to the pandemic,” said Hannah Jarrett, Director of Financial Stability Strategy with the United Way of the Piedmont.

Hannah Jarrett with the United Way of the Piedmont has seen the struggles facing a lot of families because of the pandemic. In fact, she told 7 News they have helped over 600 households in the last year alone.

“The number one thing we’ve been seeing has been rent,” Jarret told us.

But relief is here in the form of $9.6 million federal dollars.

It’s slated for Spartanburg County and city residents who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“If there has been a loss in income, if they’re possibly facing any type of housing instability and if they’re 80% of the area median income for this area, they are eligible to go and apply for assistance,” Spartanburg County’s Director of Community Development, Kathy Rivers told us.

These funds will go to landlords and utility providers.

Even though applications for it all just started, phones have already been ringing off the hook.

They don’t know exactly how many families this will help yet but they don’t plan on wasting a dime.

“We’re going to do it until the money runs out,” Rivers told 7 News.

Agencies will need to verify with landlords and utility providers that the funding is needed. The money has to be allocated by September 30.

You can find information on applying for the assistance here: https://www.spartanburgcounty.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=179