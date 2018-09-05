News

April the Giraffe's son moving to NC

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 10:13 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 10:18 AM EDT

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Like a lot of parents, April the Giraffe will be seeing her fast-growing offspring off to a new chapter in the fall.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York says April's son Tajiri (tah-JEER'-ee) will be moved in late October to the Carolina Wildlife Conservation Park, outside of Raleigh, North Carolina.

April's pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period. She gave birth to Tajiri in April 2017.

She won't be an empty nester for long. April's due to deliver another big bundle of joy around March of next year.

