Arby’s starts fishy fight with McDonald’s

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A new Arby’s ad campaign is trolling McDonald’s signature fish sandwich ahead of Lent.

Catholics and some other Christians give up up meat from the land during the Friday’s leading up to Easter.

The competition over such diners seems to have sparked a fast-food fish war.

Arby’s released its first ads Sunday.

The ad-blitz started over the weekend, but Arby’s has already been targeting consumers on social media, offering a try of its new sandwiches.

But, this is not the chain’s first fast-food fight.

Last year, Arby’s and McDonald’s engaged in a chicken sandwich war.