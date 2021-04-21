Archaeologists find home of Harriet Tubman’s father

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Archaeologists in Maryland say they believe they’ve found the homesite of famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman’s father.

Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford joined state and federal partners at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center in Church Creek, Maryland, on the state’s Eastern Shore to announce the find Tuesday.

In this image provided by the Maryland Department of Transportation, items found at an archaeological site near Church Creek, Maryland, are displayed on March 25, 2021. State officials say the site is the former home of Harriet Tubman’s father, Ben Ross. (Maryland Department of Transportation via AP)

In this image provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, items recovered from an archaeological site on Maryland’s Eastern Shore that state officials believe to be the home of Harriet Tubman’s father, Ben Ross, are displayed in a case, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Church Creek, Md. (Laury Marshall/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP)

The homesite of Ben Ross was found on property acquired last year by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as an addition to Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge. An archaeology team led by the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration conducted research that led to the find.