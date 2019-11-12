1  of  11
Closings
Asheville Christian Academy Asheville City Schools Buncombe County Schools Chester County Schools Graham County Schools Haywood County Schools Highlands School Jackson County Schools - Blue Ridge District Jackson County Schools - Smoky Mountain District Madison County Schools - NC Mitchell County Schools

Arctic blast to stretch into Carolinas

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA) — Across the United States, millions of people are dealing with plummeting temperatures, ice and snow.

An arctic blast is expected to stretch into the Carolinas and as far south as Florida. 

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the western North Carolina mountains through 7 a.m. Wednesday. 

Several schools in North Carolina have announced delays and closings. 

The N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT)  has more than 3,200 employees and hundreds of trucks ready to remove ice and snow from state roads, according to the agency’s website.

Early Tuesday morning, the NCDOT reported Highway 441 in Swain County closed from Highway 19 to the Tennessee state line due to the weather.

A list of impacted roads is available here

Rainfall is forecasted to change to snow in the mountains on Tuesday, with temperatures dropping across the area later that day.

Click here for today’s weather forecast. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store