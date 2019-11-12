Arctic blast to stretch into Carolinas

(WSPA) — Across the United States, millions of people are dealing with plummeting temperatures, ice and snow.

An arctic blast is expected to stretch into the Carolinas and as far south as Florida.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the western North Carolina mountains through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Several schools in North Carolina have announced delays and closings.

The N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has more than 3,200 employees and hundreds of trucks ready to remove ice and snow from state roads, according to the agency’s website.

Early Tuesday morning, the NCDOT reported Highway 441 in Swain County closed from Highway 19 to the Tennessee state line due to the weather.

Rainfall is forecasted to change to snow in the mountains on Tuesday, with temperatures dropping across the area later that day.

