Are there enough Upstate hospitals beds to meet demand?

As the Upstate population grows are there enough hospital beds to handle the need?

It comes down to supply and demand. With more people, and an aging population Upstate hospitals are experiencing more times when they max out capacity.

But it often has more to do with how many beds are staffed rather than the total number open.

Dr. Christian Montagano at Emergency M.D says getting his patients transferred to an Upstate hospital can be a challenge, and not just during flu season.

“When patients need to be admitted as an in-patient, we’ve been ruNning into a lot of situations where the hospital capacity is full and we have to call multiple hospitals to try to get an inpatient bed,” said Dr. Montagano, who works both out of the Boiling Springs location and the Cherrydale location in Greenville.

Numbers reported to the state show Prisma Health Greenville Memorial has an average occupancy rate of 61%, Saint Francis Downtown 77% and Spartanburg Regional 78%.

But those numbers reference the number of total beds not the number of beds that are staffed, which is far fewer.

At Spartanburg Regional 48 out of 484 beds remain unstaffed.

At Prisma Greenville 100 out of 746 beds.

Meanwhile Saint Francis says all 226 of its licensed beds are fully staffed and the State says it needs 53 more beds.

South Carolina is a Certificate of Need state, which means if a hospital does want to add more beds it would have to get approval first from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC says there are no applications for more beds in Greenville, Anderson, Pickens and Spartanburg Counties and DHEC hasn’t denied any of those applications in the last 5 years.

“The hospitals haven’t felt the pressure to fix the problem understanding that they feel like they can use the emergency department as the purge valve as the place to relieve pressure without the necessary responsibltiy of getting more beds and more staffing in order to make sure their are beds available,” said Dr. Ryan Stanton with the American College of emergency Physicians.

Dr. Ryan says a hospital bed shortage leads to poorer patient care because ER’s are then overloaded and care is spread thin.

Cost is the main hurdle. More staff means more expense. That is why hospitals tend to staff according to an average day even though that may create a bed shortage on days when demand is especially high.

Spartanburg Regional says the aquisition of Mary Black and it’s new Pavillion should ease the strain.

ERs are being expanded at Saint Francis as well as several Prisma Health locations. And the hospitals say they are always reassessing their needs for more beds.