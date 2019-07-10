Argument leads to reported stabbing in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — One person went to the hospital after an argument turned physical in Anderson.

Dispatch said a stabbing was reported at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday at 3301 Abbeville Highway. A deputy at the scene says two people got into an argument at Meadow Run Apartments.  

The altercation reportedly moved from the apartment complex to the Stop-a-Minit convenience store across the street. 

7News is told one person was hospitalized after suffering a minor cut in the fight.

No arrests have been announced at this time.


