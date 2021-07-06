Armed and dangerous man wanted in Asheville following shooting on Atkinson St

Antonio Dwight Boseman, Jr.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking the public to help find a man they consider armed and dangerous following a shooting on July 3.

Police said Antonio Dwight Boseman, Jr., 29, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and firearm by a felon on Atkinson Street. 

According to police, Boseman is 5’7″ and weighs about 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos on his forearms including “Tony”, “Lo”, and “Hillcrest”.

Anyone who see Antonio Boseman is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or 911.

