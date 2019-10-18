Armed, dangerous man arrested for attempted murder in WNC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for attempted murder.

Kenneth Benjamin Barnett, who deputies reported as armed and dangerous, was arrested Friday.

We previously reported that Barnett was wanted for attempted murder following a chase that ended in a crash off of Smokey Park Highway.

Barnett ran from the cash scene, according to deputies.

“We are glad to have Mr. Barnett off the streets tonight. It is always good when law enforcement agencies can work together for the safety and security of our community,” said Major Daryl Fisher, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.