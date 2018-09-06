Armed, dangerous man sought for shooting in Asheville

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Robert Bernard Shelton, Jr.

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) - Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public's help in locating a man believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to a police department news release, police are searching for Robert Bernard Shelton, Jr., 32, who currently has active warrants for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Police officials said those warrants are related to a shooting that happened at Hillcrest Apartments Thursday morning at 5:30 a.m.

One person received non life-threatening injuries during the shooting.

Shelton is described as being 5-foot-11 inches tall, weighs around 230 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes and several tattoos on his arms and hands.

Anyone with information on Shelton's whereabouts is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.