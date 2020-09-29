Man faces several charges following assault at west Asheville pub, police say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Garrick Santellus Burton – Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man wanted on several charges, including an assault charge, was taken into custody without incident Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at Westville Pub, located at 777 Haywood Road, in west Asheville at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect — identified as Garrick Santellus Burton, 30 — left the scene before officers arrived.

Burton was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, fail to stop at a red light and possession of marijuana up to half an ounce.

