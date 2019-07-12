Armed, dangerous man wanted after deadly shooting in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are searching for a man wanted for the shooting death of a man Thursday afternoon in south Asheville.

According to a police department news release, officers are searching for Marteise Javon Hines, 23, of Asheville, who is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, attempted breaking and entering and possession of a firearm by a felon.

We reported on Thursday that a shooting was reported at around 12:30 p.m.

Police found a man outside of a home on Reed Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Mission Hospital, where he later died.

On Thursday, police said one suspect surrendered to officers after about three hours of negotiation and was taken into custody.

On Friday, investigators said they have identified and charged Hines in the shooting.

Police said Hines should be considered armed and dangerous, and said he is known to frequent the area of south Asheville and the Montford community.

Anyone who may seen Hines is asked to use extreme caution and to call 911 immediately.

If you have information on Hines’ whereabouts, call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or call Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.