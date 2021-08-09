Officer shot in Forest City, ‘armed, dangerous’ man wanted for questioning

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – An armed and dangerous man is wanted for questioning after an officer was shot in Forest City on Monday morning.

According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Akeil Franklin is a wanted suspect in connection to the shooting that happened on Broadway St. at about 8:30 a.m.

Officers were attempting to serve felony warrants on Franklin when one officer was shot, deputies said.

The officer was airlifted to the hospital, according to Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office. There is no word on the officer’s condition at this time.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies can be seen in the area where a suspect is wanted Monday. (WSPA)

If you see him or have information on Franklin’s location, you’re asked to call 911 or Forest City Police at 864-286-2911.