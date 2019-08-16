Armed, dangerous man wanted following robbery in Union, teen in custody

UNION, SC (WSPA) – Union Public Safety Department is searching for an armed and dangerous man following an armed robbery Thursday afternoon.

According to a public safety news release, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that happened on South Boyce Street in Union just after 12:05 p.m.

Victims told officers that they had seen an iPhone XS Max for sale on Facebook Market Place, and contacted the seller.

According to the release, the victims were to meet the seller on South Boyce Street to make the transaction, and when they arrived they were met by two males who had a phone.

One of the two males pulled out a handgun and robbed the victims, and then the pair ran away toward Union Mill Village.

According to the release, a 15-year-old was taken into custody following the incident. Another similar incident occurred on Hicks Street on July 26.

Public Safety officials said the juvenile is in custody at the DJJ Detention Center in Columbia.

According to the release, warrants charging Adrian Antonio Kershaw, 19, with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime have been issued.

Kershaw should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Kershaw’s whereabouts is asked to call Union Public Safety Department at 864-429-1713 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

An investigation is ongoing and other charges are expected in this case.