Armed, dangerous man wanted following shooting in Old Fort, sheriff’s office says

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a man wanted for his connection to a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, deputies are searching for Dennis Eugene Bradley, 59, of Old Fort.

Bradley is wanted following a shooting that happened at around 4 p.m. in Old Fort.

He is described as being 6-foot-1 inches tall, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Bradley is reportedly driving a black 1989 Chevrolet truck with a North Carolina tag of: HAZ-8953.

Bradley is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should not approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.

