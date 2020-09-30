Armed, dangerous man wanted for murder after deadly shooting in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a man wanted for murder following a deadly shooting earlier this month.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home on Airline Road in regard to a shooting on Sept. 19.

The arrest warrant alleges that Tyrone Eugene Brown, 50, of Anderson, shot another man in the head with a handgun.

Brown then reportedly left the scene in a blue Ford Expedition.

Detectives have since signed an arrest warrant charging Brown with murder.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Brown should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who see him is asked to not approach him and to call 911.