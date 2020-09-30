Armed, dangerous man wanted for murder after deadly shooting in Anderson Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Tyrone Brown (Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a man wanted for murder following a deadly shooting earlier this month.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home on Airline Road in regard to a shooting on Sept. 19.

The arrest warrant alleges that Tyrone Eugene Brown, 50, of Anderson, shot another man in the head with a handgun.

Brown then reportedly left the scene in a blue Ford Expedition.

Detectives have since signed an arrest warrant charging Brown with murder.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Brown should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who see him is asked to not approach him and to call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories