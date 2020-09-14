Armed, dangerous man wanted for murder after deadly shooting in Fountain Inn

Jason Dale Wentz

Jason Dale Wentz (From: Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office)

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials are looking for a man wanted for murder after a deadly shooting last week in Fountain Inn.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the 100 block of Garth Road on Sept. 11 at around 9:45 p.m. in regard to a person who had been shot.

When deputies arrived on-scene, they found Wilton Latravous Webb, 33, dead outside the home.

According to a release, investigators are searching for Jason Dale Wentz, 38, of Fountain Inn, who is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Wentz is also wanted in Pennsylvania in connection to an attempted murder.

He is described as being approximately 6-foot-5 inches tall, weighs 200 pound and no longer has facial hair.

According to the release, Wentz is possibly traveling with a female, and they both reportedly have ties to New York and Pennsylvania.

Wentz is considered armed and dangerous and authorities said if you see him to not approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The sheriff’s office said the case remains active.

