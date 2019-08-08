Armed, dangerous man wanted on 7 counts of attempted murder, other charges in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and Greenwood Police Department officials are searching for a man wanted for multiple counts of attempted murder and other charges.

According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post, Lotrozono Daequon Waldrop is currently wanted by the Greenville City Police Department for seven counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and wanted by the sheriff’s office on a warrant for unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Waldrop is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Waldrop’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-942-8600, Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or email tips@greenwoodsc.gov.