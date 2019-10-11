Armed, dangerous man wanted on attempted murder charge in the Upstate being sought in WNC

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department and Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man wanted out of Greenville County for attempted murder is being sought by law enforcement following a chase that ended in a crash Thursday night.

According to police department news release, a chase between law enforcement and Kenneth Benjamin Barnett, 32, started in Haywood County at around 11 p.m. and went into Buncombe County.

The chase later ended in a crash in the area of an Asheville school off of Smokey Park Highway.

Following the crash, Barnett ran from the scene and has not yet been located.

Police said Barnett is wanted out of Greenville County on an attempted murder charge and said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Barnett is described as being 5-foot-6 inches tall, weighs around 165 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a distinct spider web tattoo across the front of his neck.

Anyone with information on Barnett’s whereabouts is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110, the sheriff’s office at 828-250-6670, Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050, or call 911 immediately.

Anyone who comes into contact with Barnett is asked to use extreme caution.