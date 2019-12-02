Armed, dangerous man wanted on attempted murder charges in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a man wanted on attempted murder charges following a shooting incident in Seneca on Sunday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to a shot fired call on Rogers Road Sunday.

The sheriff’s office is currently searching for Dolphus Daniel Haney, who has outstanding warrants, including three counts of attempted murder, one count of criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and one count of malicious injury to real property.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Haney is considered to be armed and dangerous and is not to be approached.

Anyone who sees Haney is asked to call 911 immediately or call the sheriff’s office at 864-638-4111.

An anonymous cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any tip leading to an arrest in this case.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-724-6372).