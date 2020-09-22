Armed, dangerous man wanted on kidnapping, assault charges in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted on kidnapping and assault charges.

According to a news release, officers responded to a report of an assault that happened on Keebler Road in east Asheville on Sept. 17 at around 8 p.m.

When they arrived, the victim was found to have been choked, as well as beaten by the suspect, who was later identified as Reshod Lamar Henderson, 45, of Asheville.

Detectives assigned to the Buncombe County Family Justice Center began an investigation and have since charged Henderson with first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

Police have not yet located Henderson and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as being 5-foot-7 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.

Anyone who may come in contact with Henderson is asked to use caution and to call 911 immediately.