Armed, dangerous man wanted on murder charge for 2019 shooting death in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are searching for an armed and dangerous man charged in the shooting death of a man from September 2019.

We reported earlier that officers responded to Hillcrest Apartments in regard to a possible shooting at around 2 a.m. on Sept. 1.

Once on scene, officers found Leon Bernard White, Jr., 36, suffering from a gunshot wound outside of Building 13.

White was taken to Mission Hospital, where he later died.

On Wednesday, police said detectives identified the suspect as Khalid Sharif Walker, 41, of Woodland, N.C.

Walker was charged with first-degree murder.

According to the release, Walker has not been arrested and police are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

He is described as being 5-foot-10 inches tall, weighs around 230 pounds and has tattoos saying, “Quitters Never Win, Winners Never Quit” on his left arm, and “Khaliah” on the left side of his neck.

Police said Walker is considered to be armed and dangerous, and the public should use caution if they come into contact with him, as well as call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 828-252-1110.