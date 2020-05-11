Armed, dangerous woman wanted after shooting at Pisgah View Apts in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted on an assault charge.

According to a news release, the police department received a report of a person with a gunshot wound in Pisgah View Apartments at around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived on-scene, they were told the victim, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to Mission Hospital.

The woman reportedly had one gunshot wound and was in stable, but critical condition.

Detectives responded to the scene and following an investigation Sarawila Villatoro Weir, 20, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflict serious injury and carrying a concealed handgun.

Weir is considered armed and dangerous and people who may come into contact with her is asked to exercise caution.

She is described as being 5-foot-5 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Weir also reportedly has a tattoo on her right arm reading, “Money Hungry.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.