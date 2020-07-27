Armed, dangerous woman wanted for attempted murder after shooting in Seneca

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – Seneca Police Department officials said they are searching for an armed and dangerous woman wanted following a shooting last week.

According to a news release, officers responded to a shooting incident on July 24 at around 1:30 a.m.

The victim in the shooting was found at a home in the 700 block of East Main Street and had multiple several gunshot wounds.

Police later determined that the victim was drove himself the East Main Street location after he was shot.

According to the release, the victim was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he remains at this time.

Investigators obtained written statements from the victim, witnesses and other connected to the incident, and it was determined that the shooting happened on North Stribling Street in the city.

Police said a warrant for attempted murder was issued for Kendal Ann Ellis.

According to the release, Ellis is wanted and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information on Ellis’ whereabouts is asked to call Seneca Police at 864-885-2718.